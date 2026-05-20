Google unveils Universal Cart at I/O 2026 to simplify shopping
Technology
Google just dropped Universal Cart at its I/O 2026 event, a smart shopping tool that puts everything you want from stores like Target, Etsy, and Wayfair into one cart.
Built with help from these retailers, it's meant to make online shopping a lot less of a hassle.
Universal cart works across Google apps
Universal Cart works across YouTube, Gmail, and Search, so you can add stuff while browsing or watching videos.
You still get your loyalty points and card perks no matter where you shop.
The AI even catches things like mismatched PC parts in your cart or suggests better credit cards for extra savings, basically making checkout smoother and smarter without any extra effort from you.