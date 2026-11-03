Google update adds Quick Share photo/video backup to Windows PCs
Technology
Google's latest Android update is here, and the standout feature is automatic photo and video backup from your phone to Windows PCs through Quick Share.
No more emailing yourself files: sharing between Android and Windows just got way smoother.
Android family hub and security upgrades
The update also introduces Android Family Hub, which lets you manage your family's devices right from settings.
Developers get fresh tools for location-based features, while everyone benefits from better battery life, stronger security, and improved connectivity.
Google Password Manager now handles password imports more smoothly, and both Google Wallet and the Play Store have gotten safer and easier to use.