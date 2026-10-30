Google update aims to stop 'Sorry, I didn't understand' replies
Technology
Google just dropped a big update for its Home and Nest devices, aiming to stop the super annoying "Sorry, I didn't understand" replies, even at random.
The goal? Smoother, less frustrating interactions with your smart home gadgets.
Music, playback and timer fixes
Along with the bug fix, Google improved how you move music between rooms, adjust sleep settings, control media playback, and set timers.
YouTube TV commands on smart displays should work more reliably now, too.
Plus, they've fixed that issue where alarm and timer volumes kept resetting to zero.
The update is rolling out gradually, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!