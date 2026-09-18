Google update brings 'Harry Potter' audiobook packs to Pixel 6+
Google just dropped its September 2026 update for Pixel 6 and newer phones, and it's packed with fun extras.
The highlight? Harry Potter Audiobook Packs, so you can deck out your phone with magical wallpapers, icons, and sounds from Audible's full-cast editions.
Plus, there's a free two-month Audible trial if you want to dive into the wizarding world (offer runs until January 14, 2027).
VIP widgets and Gboard warnings
The update also makes life easier with redesigned VIP contact widgets for quick calls right from your home screen.
Scam detection gets smarter too, Gboard now shows a "Likely scam" warning chip right above the keys when you start typing a response to a suspicious message in the US and notification scam alerts are rolling out in countries like Australia and Japan.
You'll also notice stronger security overall.
The rollout is gradual depending on your device and carrier, so keep an eye out!