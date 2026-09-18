Google update brings 'Harry Potter' audiobook packs to Pixel 6+

Google just dropped its September 2026 update for Pixel 6 and newer phones, and it's packed with fun extras.

The highlight? Harry Potter Audiobook Packs, so you can deck out your phone with magical wallpapers, icons, and sounds from Audible's full-cast editions.

Plus, there's a free two-month Audible trial if you want to dive into the wizarding world (offer runs until January 14, 2027).