Google updates 6 older Nest models, requires Google Home app
Technology
Google is rolling out software updates for six of its older Nest Cam and Doorbell models, including the first-generation Indoor and Outdoor Cams and the first-generation wired Doorbell.
To get these updates, you'll need to switch your devices over to the Google Home app.
Google fixes Wi-Fi night-vision audio-video sync
The updates fix Wi-Fi reconnection problems, so fewer annoying disconnects.
Night Vision on both Indoor and Outdoor Cams now switches faster.
For the wired Doorbell, audio and video are finally in sync (no more weird delays or surprise restarts).
If you have a Nest Cam IQ, its status light will show what's happening more accurately too.
Overall, smoother performance and a better experience for your old devices.