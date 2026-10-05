Google updates AI overviews with forum and social media advice
Technology
Google upgraded its AI Overviews, making search results more helpful and trustworthy.
Now, when you look something up, like pet care or tech advice, you'll see advice from other people pulled from forums and social media, plus easy links to the full discussion so you can check the facts yourself.
Google adds subscription links and previews
You can now spot links to your news subscriptions right in the AI summaries, so it's simpler to keep up with your favorite sources.
There's also a handy hover-over preview for website links, letting you peek at what's behind a link before clicking.
All these changes are about making sure you get reliable information faster and with less hassle.