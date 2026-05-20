Google updates Android 17 media player with card based layout
Technology
Google just dropped a new look for the Android 17 media player, swapping out the old arrow navigation for a card-based layout with a Material 3-adjacent look.
Now, on your lock screen and notification tray, you'll see minimized cards for inactive apps on either side of what you're playing, making switching between apps feel fresher and more modern.
Tidy with 3 apps, glitchy otherwise
The update shines when you have three media-app cards open, keeping things tidy and easy to swipe through.
But with only two apps, the layout can seem off-balance, almost glitchy.
The writer suggests offering bigger buttons to improve usability.
Overall, the writer feels mixed about the redesign: it looks nicer than before but might not be as smooth or practical as the old system.