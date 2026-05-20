Google updates Android 17 media player with card based layout

Tidy with 3 apps, glitchy otherwise

The update shines when you have three media-app cards open, keeping things tidy and easy to swipe through.

But with only two apps, the layout can seem off-balance, almost glitchy.

The writer suggests offering bigger buttons to improve usability.

Overall, the writer feels mixed about the redesign: it looks nicer than before but might not be as smooth or practical as the old system.