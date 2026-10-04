Google updates Chrome AI mode to show links beside summary
Technology
Google has rolled out a fresh update to Chrome's AI Mode, making searching way less messy.
Now, you can open website links right next to the AI summary, so you can check both at once without losing your place or drowning in tabs.
This is available for desktop users running Chrome version 146.0.7680.174 or newer.
Chrome adds tab search, US rollout
There's also a handy tab search feature: just hit the new Plus menu to search through your recently opened tabs and ask any questions related to the pages in all those tabs.
For now, these upgrades are currently rolling out in the US, starting with US English, and should reach all users by the end of the day, but Google says more regions are coming soon.