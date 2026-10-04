Google updates Chrome AI mode to show summaries alongside websites
Technology
Google has dropped a big update for Chrome's AI Mode: now you can see AI-generated summaries and the actual websites side by side, all in one window.
No more bouncing between tabs, comparing info, and asking follow-up questions just got a lot easier.
Google adds Plus tab search
You can also quickly search your recent tabs using the Plus menu, making research less messy.
The features are live now for US English users on desktop (version 146.0.7680.174+), with plans to expand to other regions soon.
Google says even more regions will get these upgrades, so stay tuned!