Google updates Chrome desktop with side-by-side AI summaries in US.
Technology
Google just rolled out an updated AI mode in Chrome on desktop in the US starting with US English.
Now, when you search for something, you'll see results and smart summaries side by side, so no more juggling a ton of tabs just to compare info.
Early testers said it helped them stay focused on their tasks.
Chrome adds recent tab search
Chrome also added search across your recent tabs by selecting the Plus menu on the New Tab page, handy if you tend to lose track of what's open.
Right now, these updates are only on Chrome on desktop in the US (version 146.0.7680.174 or higher), but Google says it is working on bringing them to more places soon.