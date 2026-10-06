Google updates Chrome Enterprise with Gemini Auto Browse and security
Google's latest Chrome Enterprise update brings smarter AI tools and tighter security for businesses.
The highlight is Gemini's new Auto Browse, which lets Workspace users in the US automate tasks across browser tabs: think turning Google Docs info into CRM data, all with your approval.
There are also fresh features to help IT teams spot unauthorized AI tool use (aka "Shadow AI") and keep things running smoothly.
Chrome Enterprise Skills, Okta, remote wipe
The new "Skills" feature makes it easy to save and reuse AI prompts, so repetitive tasks get done faster.
On the security side, Okta integration now helps prevent session hijacking by tying logins more closely to hardware.
Plus, IT teams can remotely wipe browsing data from compromised devices, so if something goes wrong, they can act fast to keep company info safe.