Google updates Chromecast 4K and Nest Wifi Pro firmware
Technology
Google just announced new firmware updates for Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and Nest Wifi Pro.
Chromecast users can expect smoother streaming, better connectivity, and some handy bug fixes.
For Nest Wifi Pro, the update brings improved network performance and automatic failover that switches to your ISP's DNS if public DNS gets blocked.
Chromecast includes August 2026 security patch
The Chromecast update also packs in the Android security patch from August 2026.
Nest Wifi Pro is getting extra security upgrades too, matching recent changes to the Google Home Platform.
Heads up: the Chromecast update rolled out earlier this month, but the Nest Wifi Pro update does not appear to have rolled out yet.