Google updates Gemini Android with blurred overlay and file tools
Technology
Google just dropped a pair of Gemini updates for Android, giving the app a sleek blurred overlay and a pill-shaped bar, first seen on Pixel 11.
If you don't spot the changes right away, try force-stopping the Google app to refresh things.
But it's not just about looks; Gemini now makes working with files in chat way easier.
Create exportable files in Gemini chats
With this update, you can whip up presentations, documents, or spreadsheets directly in your Gemini chats, complete with live previews for easy editing.
You can even personalize slide decks and download them as PPTX or PDF files.
Plus, drafting PDFs is now supported across both the web and mobile in every language Gemini offers.