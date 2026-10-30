Google updates Gemini for Home and Google Home app
Google detailed an update for Gemini for Home and its smart home app on October 29, 2026.
No more random "Sorry, I didn't understand" messages popping up on your smart speakers and displays.
Device coordination is smoother now, and YouTube TV commands work better, so your shows won't get interrupted.
Google Home app adds Matter energy
The Google Home app got some handy upgrades too, especially if you're on Android with Matter-compatible devices.
You can now see energy data for supported Matter products, and compatible plugs and energy monitors will soon display "real-time power (mW)" and "total energy consumed (kWh)" on their device tiles and controller screens.
Volume controls are fixed as well; alarms play at the right level and changing volume in one room won't mess things up elsewhere.