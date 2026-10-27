Google updates Gemini live 'plus' button on Android October 27
Technology
Google just gave Gemini Live's "plus" button a makeover on Android, rolling out October 27, 2026.
Now, it's easier to add photos, files, or even share your screen in chats: the new button sits on the left and gives you direct access to screen sharing, your camera roll, files, and Google Drive.
Google app 17.68 enables tap sharing
You no longer have to prep files before going live, just tap and share as you chat.
The camera button now hangs out next to the audio waveform icon; screen sharing takes one extra tap.
Microphone mute and close buttons are still right where you expect them.
This update is part of Google app version 17.68 (Android-only for now), keeping things simple and smooth for users on the go.