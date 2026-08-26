Google updates Gemini live with voice across Drive, Docs, Sheets
Google just rolled out some big updates to Gemini Live, making it way easier to get things done across Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets, just by talking.
The new Spark feature lets you brainstorm out loud and turns your ideas into organized Docs outlines.
Plus, you can plan weekly meals or make grocery lists from recipes saved in Docs, all with simple voice commands.
Gmail hands-free with Gemini Live
Gmail now works hands-free with Gemini Live, so you can ask things like "Any new emails?" or check for urgent messages without lifting a finger.
The Daily Brief feature gives you a quick rundown of your schedule and tasks each day.
And thanks to improved memory features, Gemini remembers details from past chats, like "What was the name of that restaurant we went to when we visited New York last summer?," or which recipes you discussed, so everything feels seamless and personal.