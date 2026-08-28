Google updates Gemini Nano4 docs for Pixel 11 Galaxy phones
Technology
Google updated its developer documentation for Gemini Nano 4, debuting in the Pixel 11 lineup and Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip8 and Z Fold8 phones.
This move is all about bringing smarter, faster features to Android devices, thanks to Google's push for Gemini Intelligence.
Gemini Intelligence limited to flagship phones
With Gemini Intelligence, you get cool tools like Rambler and Proactive Assistance on the Pixel 11 series, which can automate tasks across more than 40 apps.
To run these features, your phone needs at least a Nano model with Nano v3 or greater, 12GB of RAM, top-tier specs, and six years of security updates.
For now, only the newest Pixels and select Samsung foldables have it. Older models might get support later on.