Google updates Gemini Nano4 docs for Pixel 11 Galaxy phones

With Gemini Intelligence, you get cool tools like Rambler and Proactive Assistance on the Pixel 11 series, which can automate tasks across more than 40 apps.

To run these features, your phone needs at least a Nano model with Nano v3 or greater, 12GB of RAM, top-tier specs, and six years of security updates.

For now, only the newest Pixels and select Samsung foldables have it. Older models might get support later on.