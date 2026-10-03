Google updates Google TV with Gemini AI at CES 2026
Technology
Google just dropped a big update for Google TV at CES 2026, powered by its Gemini AI.
Now, you can ask your TV things like "the screen is too dim," and it'll fix settings more quickly, no more endless menu hunting.
The AI also brings sharper visuals and real-time sports updates right to your screen.
Google's Gemini adds deep dives, photos
Gemini introduces "Deep dives" for quick, visual explainers on topics like the Northern Lights.
You can also search your Google Photos library or remix pictures into cinematic slideshows straight from your TV.
Plus, with Veo and Nano Banana models, you can create or tweak images on the big screen.
These features hit new TCL TVs first, with more devices getting them soon.