Google updates Keep for Android with refreshed note collection widget
Technology
Google Keep for Android just got a fresh look for its "Note collection" widget.
The old sidebar is out, and now there's a simple circular button instead, so you'll tap twice to start a new note, just like with other Keep widgets.
It's all about making things feel cleaner and easier on your home screen.
Keep update v5.26.365.x on Play Store
The widget now stretches edge-to-edge, so no more awkward empty spaces: it looks sharper and fits better.
This update (version 5.26.365.x) is rolling out on the Google Play Store now.
It comes right after Google rolled out Keep Live for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers, showing they're still focused on making productivity tools smarter and more user-friendly.