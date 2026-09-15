Google updates Pixel: 1-tap VIP, urgent badges, Gboard scam detection
Technology
Google just dropped its latest update for Pixel devices, packing in some handy new tools.
Now, you can call or text your VIP contacts right from your home screen with one tap, and it's easier to spot urgent messages thanks to new badges.
The update also boosts scam detection, helping Gboard flag sketchy texts as you type.
Pixel Watch gestures, 'Harry Potter' audiobooks
Wear OS users on Pixel Watch 4 and newer get smoother gestures, like improved "Raise to Talk" and a new pinch-to-scroll on Pixel Watch 3 and newer.
And if you're a Harry Potter fan, there are themed audiobook packs, plus eligible users will receive a two-month Audible trial to make your listening sessions even more fun.