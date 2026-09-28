Google updates Pixel Buds app with Gemini AI voice controls

Google just dropped a new update for the Pixel Buds app alongside the Pixel 11 launch, and it's all about making life easier.

Now, you can manage things like EQ presets, noise cancelation (ANC), conversation detection, and touch controls through Gemini after updating the Pixel Buds app.

Even cooler: just say "Hey Google, turn up the bass" or "turn on noise cancelation" and Gemini will handle it for you.