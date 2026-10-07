Google updates Pixel Buds Pro, Pro 2 gains dynamic ANC
Google is rolling out a big update for its Pixel Buds Pro lineup, including the Pixel Buds Pro 2, original Pro, and 2a models.
The highlight? Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation on the Pro 2, which now automatically tweaks noise cancelation based on how your earbuds fit.
Basically, your music stays crisp even if you're on the move.
Pixel Buds add Gemini voice commands
You can now control ANC, EQ settings, and touch gestures hands-free using Gemini voice commands.
There's also a handy Tap to Mute for calls (if you have a paired Pixel phone), and your buds will pause media when your Pixel Watch senses you've fallen asleep.
Plus, Live Translate is faster: just tap an earbud for instant translations with Google Translate.
To get all this cool stuff, make sure to update to software release_6.144 in the Pixel Buds app.