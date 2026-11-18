Google upgrades Gemini tasks to handle calls appointments and logins
Google has leveled up its Gemini Tasks feature, turning the AI assistant into more of a real-life helper.
Now, you can easily switch between Chat and Tasks in the app and let Gemini handle things like making calls, booking appointments, paying with Google Pay, or logging into websites: no need to juggle apps.
Gemini Tasks reaches hundreds of millions
Gemini Tasks first launched as a test feature called Gemini Spark back in May 2026 and later became Task Mode, expanded to US subscribers of its Google AI Ultra tier.
Today, it's available for hundreds of millions of people using the Gemini 4 Hydrogen model.
Turning it on is simple (just tweak your app settings or ask with a voice or text command) and suddenly your AI goes from just answering questions to actually getting stuff done for you.