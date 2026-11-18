Gemini Tasks first launched as a test feature called Gemini Spark back in May 2026 and later became Task Mode, expanded to US subscribers of its Google AI Ultra tier.

Today, it's available for hundreds of millions of people using the Gemini 4 Hydrogen model.

Turning it on is simple (just tweak your app settings or ask with a voice or text command) and suddenly your AI goes from just answering questions to actually getting stuff done for you.