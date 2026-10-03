Google upgrades Gemini to search old Google Chat messages
Technology
Google just gave Gemini a handy upgrade: now it can search through your old Google Chat messages.
So if you're hunting for that project deadline or the name of someone you chatted with weeks ago, Gemini can help you find it fast.
The feature is off by default, but you can switch it on in settings if you're using Rapid Release or Scheduled Release domains.
Gemini summarizes chats and identifies contributors
Before this, Gemini could already access Gmail, Google Drive, and other Workspace apps, and edit your Chat messages, but it couldn't see your chat history.
Now, it can pull up summaries of unread chats or spot who's doing what in a project conversation.
This makes catching up way easier for busy teams and could seriously threaten other workplace communication options like Slack and Teams.