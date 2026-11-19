Google upgrades Gemini with appointment-booking and bill-analysis in 6 countries
Google just gave its Gemini artificial intelligence assistant a major upgrade, rolling out new features that let you book appointments, organize your calendar, and even analyze bills, all for free in India and five other countries.
While calling businesses is only available in the US for now, Indian users still get plenty of handy tools to help manage daily tasks with less hassle.
Gemini Task links over 60 apps
You can access these new powers through the Task option in the Gemini app, which now works with over 60 different apps.
Gemini can sort your emails, spot calendar clashes, and help with grocery orders.
Plus, Google has added solid privacy controls, so you can step in during tasks, disconnect third-party apps anytime, and rely on built-in safety features to keep things private.