Google upgrades Google Chat so Gemini searches users' old messages
Technology
Google just gave its Chat platform a serious upgrade. Now Gemini, its AI assistant, can search through your old chats.
Instead of scrolling endlessly to find that one message or project detail, you can ask Gemini to pull up information or even summarize what you've missed.
This makes Google Chat more competitive with apps like Slack and Teams when it comes to finding stuff fast.
Enable Google's Gemini search in settings
If you want this new feature, you'll need to switch it on in your settings. It's off by default.
Right now, it's available for users in Google's Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.