Google, Wadhwani AI partner to develop HealthVaani using Gemini AI
Technology
Google and Wadhwani AI have partnered to develop HealthVaani, an app using Gemini AI to support ASHA and Anganwadi workers in India.
The app gives quick, reliable info on things like maternal care, child nutrition, and disease management, right now in Hindi, Marathi, Odiya, and English, with more languages coming soon.
HealthVaani built into Poshan Tracker app
HealthVaani is built into Poshan Tracker app so frontline workers, more than half of India's population, can get answers in their own language.
By using advanced AI tech for real-time guidance (even with limited resources), the app hopes to make a real difference where it's needed most.