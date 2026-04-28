Google Wallet adds Aadhaar storage in India with UIDAI support
Technology
Google Wallet just got a handy upgrade for India: you can now store your digital Aadhaar ID right in the app.
Built with help from UIDAI, this makes it way easier to prove who you are without digging out a physical card.
You're in control too: decide when and where to share your Aadhaar, whether it's at the movies or on apps like BharatMatrimony.
Digital ID reaches Singapore Taiwan Brazil
Google isn't stopping with Aadhaar: digital ID features are rolling out in places like Singapore, Taiwan, and Brazil too.
Aadhaar data stored in Wallet stays encrypted and protected by your device's security, so you stay in charge of what you share.