Google Wallet adds Aadhaar storage in India with UIDAI support Technology Apr 28, 2026

Google Wallet just got a handy upgrade for India: you can now store your digital Aadhaar ID right in the app.

Built with help from UIDAI, this makes it way easier to prove who you are without digging out a physical card.

You're in control too: decide when and where to share your Aadhaar, whether it's at the movies or on apps like BharatMatrimony.