Google Wallet adds Gmail order tracking for US Android users
Technology
Google Wallet just made life a bit easier: now you can track your online orders from supported merchants right inside the app.
By pulling information from your Gmail, it shows receipts, tracking numbers, and shipping updates for online purchases from supported merchants.
This feature has rolled out to Android users in the US.
Wallet order cards show price, items
When an order's on its way, a card pops up on your Wallet home page with all the details: price, item list, and shipping status.
Want to see more? Tap "View more" for a full list of purchases or filter by "Google Pay" or "Orders."
To get started, just enable "Smart features in other Google products" in your Gmail settings and re-authenticate your account.
Bonus: It also works with Wear OS devices!