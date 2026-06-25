Google Wallet adds US Android order tracking with Gmail integration
Google Wallet is adding order tracking for Android users in the US
When it rolls out, you will be able to track your online orders right inside the app, thanks to a new Gmail integration that automatically grabs receipts and shipping updates.
The redesigned home page pulls everything together, so your passes and package info are all in one place.
Enable 'Smart features' in Gmail
To get started, turn on "Smart features in other Google products" in your Gmail settings.
Once that's done, any order on its way will appear on your Wallet home page when the feature rolls out, with quick access to details like delivery dates and tracking numbers.
You can view all your orders by tapping "View more," or delete entries if needed.
When it becomes available, it will work with most major US stores, but it might miss smaller or international ones.