Google Wallet adds US Android order tracking with Gmail integration

Enable 'Smart features' in Gmail

To get started, turn on "Smart features in other Google products" in your Gmail settings.

Once that's done, any order on its way will appear on your Wallet home page when the feature rolls out, with quick access to details like delivery dates and tracking numbers.

You can view all your orders by tapping "View more," or delete entries if needed.

When it becomes available, it will work with most major US stores, but it might miss smaller or international ones.