Google Wallet Android redesign surfaces most used cards and passes
Google Wallet just rolled out its new Android design, making things a lot more user-friendly.
The homepage now puts your most-used cards and passes front and center, so you can grab what you need quickly.
Boarding passes and other time-sensitive items get a full-screen upgrade, while the "View more" button makes it easy to search through all your Wallet stuff and check past transactions.
Google Wallet adds live updates
The update brings handy "Live Updates," sending real-time notifications if your flight or event tickets change: no more last-minute surprises.
Developers can now send digital receipts straight into your Wallet, plus there's a new feature for contactless loyalty enrollment.
For Google Pay users on desktop, "Cross-device Payment Verification" lets you confirm purchases securely on your phone using push notifications or QR codes, making checkout smoother and safer, especially in the EU and the UK.