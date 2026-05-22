Google Wallet Android redesign surfaces most used cards and passes Technology May 22, 2026

Google Wallet just rolled out its new Android design, making things a lot more user-friendly.

The homepage now puts your most-used cards and passes front and center, so you can grab what you need quickly.

Boarding passes and other time-sensitive items get a full-screen upgrade, while the "View more" button makes it easy to search through all your Wallet stuff and check past transactions.