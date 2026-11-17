Google Wallet arrives on iPhone in US tap-to-pay unavailable
iPhone users in the US can finally download Google Wallet.
While you still can't use tap-to-pay (thanks to iOS rules), the app makes it easy to keep track of purchases, tickets, and boarding passes.
You can even snap a photo of your physical loyalty cards or gym memberships to store them digitally.
Two tabs organize cards and transactions
The app keeps things simple with two main tabs: one shows your upcoming purchases, boarding passes, and loyalty cards; the other lists recent transactions and order summaries.
Adding new cards is quick with a plus button, and there's a handy scanner for digitizing anything else, all designed to help you stay organized on your phone.