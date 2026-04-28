You can now store your Aadhaar card on Google Wallet 

Google has announced a new feature for its Wallet app in India, permitting users to store their Aadhaar-based digital IDs on their smartphones. The move is part of a partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The feature aims to simplify identity verification by letting users prove their identity or age without having to carry a physical card.

Usage Selective disclosure for data privacy The new feature lets users save their Aadhaar as a "verifiable credential" on their device. This means the ID is stored securely and can be used for both online and offline verification. One of the key aspects of this system is selective disclosure, where only required information is shared during verification. For instance, users may just need to confirm their age without revealing all details from their Aadhaar card.

Collaborations Partnerships for seamless verification The Aadhaar integration can be used to verify details with a select group of partners. These include PVR INOX for age verification during movie bookings, Bharat Matrimony for matching with verified profiles, and Atlys for auto-filling international visa applications. Google also plans to add support for MyGate and Snabbit soon, to securely verify delivery staff and gig economy workers using Aadhaar stored in Wallet.

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