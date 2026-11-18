Google Wallet could store Social Security cards and show benefits
Google Wallet is gearing up to let you keep your Social Security card right on your phone.
A recent app update hints that code references to "Social Security Number" were spotted in Google Play Services v26.46.30 in connection with Google Wallet, just like you can already do with passport and select state driver's licenses in the US.
Wallet feature could show benefits details
Along with storing your card, the new feature could let you check out your Social Security benefits, like retirement or disability information, plus see deductions and key dates.
It's all part of Google Wallet's feature update.