Google Wallet rolls out notification feed after new message center
Technology
Google Wallet is rolling out a handy notification feed. Just tap the bell icon on the app's homepage to see updates about your stored cards and passes.
This comes right after its new in-app message center, making it easier to keep track of everything in one place.
Digital passport expands to Ireland, Italy
The digital passport (ID pass) feature is expanding to Ireland and Italy, joining Brazil, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and the US.
If you're traveling, you can register your passport by scanning it in the app and making a quick verification video.
Once set up, you'll get notified; then US passports can be used at TSA security via NFC or QR code scanning.