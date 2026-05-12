Google Wallet rolls out redesigned Android home page for passes

Google Wallet gets 2-column passes

Passes are now shown in two columns with colorful backgrounds so you can spot what you need faster.

You can drag and rearrange your passes or pick which ones show up on your home page using the new "Manage passes on home" feature.

The old floating button is gone. Now there's a split button in the center: one side lets you quickly add stuff to your Wallet, and the other opens a handy search tool for transactions, payment methods, and loyalty cards.

To get all these features, make sure your Google Wallet and Google Play services are updated!