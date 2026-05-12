Google Wallet rolls out redesigned Android home page for passes
Google Wallet just started rolling out a fresh home page design for its Android app, making it way easier to manage your passes.
First announced in April, the update is now reaching more users as of May 11, but heads up, not everyone will see it right away.
Google Wallet gets 2-column passes
Passes are now shown in two columns with colorful backgrounds so you can spot what you need faster.
You can drag and rearrange your passes or pick which ones show up on your home page using the new "Manage passes on home" feature.
The old floating button is gone. Now there's a split button in the center: one side lets you quickly add stuff to your Wallet, and the other opens a handy search tool for transactions, payment methods, and loyalty cards.
To get all these features, make sure your Google Wallet and Google Play services are updated!