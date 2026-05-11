Google warns AI fuels industrial scale cyberattacks by state actors
Google is sounding the alarm about a major rise in AI-powered hacking, now calling it an "industrial-scale threat."
In just the last three months, state-linked actors from China, North Korea, and Russia have been using advanced AI models (think Gemini and Claude) to level up their cyberattacks.
According to Google's chief analyst John Hultquist, these tools are helping attackers create better malware, spot weaknesses faster, and break into systems for longer.
Experts urge industrywide defense cooperation
Hultquist points out that AI is a double-edged sword; it's making attacks stronger.
The stakes got even higher in April when Anthropic declined to release its Mythos model because it could find hidden software flaws (zero-days) and be misused.
With unregulated tools like OpenClaw popping up too, experts say it's time for the whole industry to work together on defense.