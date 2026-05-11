Google warns AI fuels industrial scale cyberattacks by state actors Technology May 11, 2026

Google is sounding the alarm about a major rise in AI-powered hacking, now calling it an "industrial-scale threat."

In just the last three months, state-linked actors from China, North Korea, and Russia have been using advanced AI models (think Gemini and Claude) to level up their cyberattacks.

According to Google's chief analyst John Hultquist, these tools are helping attackers create better malware, spot weaknesses faster, and break into systems for longer.