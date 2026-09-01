Google warns hackers abandon chatbots for advanced AI in cyberattacks
Google's latest report warns that hackers, especially those linked to China, Russia, and Iran, are ditching basic chatbots and turning to advanced AI tools for cyberattacks.
These new systems can launch sophisticated hacks without any human help, making them a much bigger threat than before.
AI enabled hacks and IP theft
A Chinese group called UNC6508 has been caught using open-source AI to break into US schools, hospitals, and even military networks, quietly stealing computing power from cloud services.
Iranian hackers have used Google's Gemini AI to make deepfakes that trick people in social engineering scams.
The report also flags that some groups are trying to copy or steal powerful AI tech built by US companies, which has experts worried about intellectual property theft and the future of cybersecurity.