Google warns suspected Russian hackers target US and Europe accounts
Google just put out a warning: suspected Russian hacker groups are targeting accounts in the US and Europe, especially those linked to government, defense, aerospace, academia and think tanks.
These hackers are using sneaky phishing tricks that make fake login pages look totally legitimate, so even careful users could get caught.
Device-code phishing and WhatsApp QR codes
The attacks use things like phony WhatsApp pages and targeting Microsoft accounts through device-code phishing.
Victims might get emails that seem like event invites but actually lead to scam websites.
On WhatsApp, some people are fooled into scanning QR codes that secretly link their accounts to the hackers' devices.
Google's advice? Don't trust unexpected login prompts or QR codes: always double-check before clicking or scanning anything weird.