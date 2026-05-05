Google will livestream 'The Android Show I/O Edition' May 12
Technology
Google is kicking off its big Android season by streaming The Android Show | I/O Edition on May 12, just a week before the main I/O developer conference (May 19-20).
Google's calling 2026 "This is going to be one of the biggest years for Android yet. ", so expect some buzzworthy reveals.
'The Android Show' spotlights consumer features
Like last year, The Android Show will spotlight new features for everyday users (think cool design changes and smart integrations) while deeper tech updates are saved for I/O.
Past shows introduced things like Material 3 Expressive and Gemini across devices.
You can catch the livestream, so it's easy to stay in the loop with what's next for your phone, smartwatch, or car.