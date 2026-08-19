Googlebook to be unveiled with Gemini-powered features in New York
Technology
Google's new Googlebook platform is being unveiled at a live event in New York City on September 15.
Expect a full reveal of its Gemini-powered smart features, Android-based software, and hands-on time with fresh laptops from Lenovo, ASUS, and HP.
If you've been waiting for Google's take on premium laptops, this is the big reveal.
Googlebook promises AI widgets Magic Pointer
First shown earlier this year alongside Android 17, Googlebook promises AI-driven custom widgets, Magic Pointer, and deeper integration with Android phones.
Rumor has it some Lenovo models are expected to feature the glowing HiLight LED bar from the Google Home Speaker and Pixel 11 Pro lineup, so there's some fun hardware to check out too.