Googlebooks are here as a companion for your Android phone
What's the story
Google has officially introduced a new category of personal computers, known as "Googlebooks," powered by the company's Googlebook OS. The innovative platform combines the best of ChromeOS and Android into one seamless desktop experience. The new devices promise tighter integration with Android phones, support for Google's advanced AI model Gemini, and a unique feature called 'Create My Widget.'
Specs
Each model promises over 14 hours of battery life
The first generation of Googlebooks comes with a minimum of 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.
Google promises these laptops will deliver over 14 hours of battery life.
Each model features a backlit keyboard, touchscreen display, and the innovative Glowbar lighting system on the lid that indicates battery levels, Gemini interactions, and startup status.
Security
Fingerprint scanners and GeForce Now streaming
All models in the first generation of Googlebooks also feature fingerprint scanners for added security.
The devices are powered by processors with over 40 TOPS of performance, promising top-notch processing capabilities.
To sweeten the deal, Google is offering a free year of GeForce Now streaming and 12 months of access to its AI service, Google AI Pro, with every purchase.
Overview
A look at Acer Googlebook 14
The first generation of Googlebooks includes five models from different manufacturers.
The Acer Googlebook 14, priced at $899, is the most affordable and the only convertible laptop in this lineup.
It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen display, an Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 Panther Lake processor, and an aluminum-and-magnesium chassis.
Tech specs
ASUS and Dell
The ASUS Googlebook 14, priced at $1,299, shares some features with the Acer model but comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen display and a haptic touchpad.
The Dell XPS Googlebook is powered by an Arm chip Snapdragon X Elite chipset.
It has a 13.4-inch 2.5K touch display and starts at $1,199.
Additional models
HP and Lenovo
The HP Googlebook 14 starts at $1,299 and features a Snapdragon X Elite processor, at least 16GB of RAM, and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen display.
The Lenovo Googlebook 15 is the biggest model in the lot with a 15.3-inch OLED touch display (2.8K resolution).
It also packs Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive multimedia experience and starts at $1,299.