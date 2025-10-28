Google's 1st Pixel Watch gets last update Technology Oct 28, 2025

Google just dropped the last guaranteed update for its first Pixel Watch, wrapping up three years of promised support.

This means no Wear OS 6 or Material 3 Expressive redesign—those perks are only for newer models like Pixel Watch 2 and 3.

The final update is a system update (build BW1A.251005.003.W1), running on Wear OS 5.1 based on Android 15.