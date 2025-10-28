Google's 1st Pixel Watch gets last update
Google just dropped the last guaranteed update for its first Pixel Watch, wrapping up three years of promised support.
This means no Wear OS 6 or Material 3 Expressive redesign—those perks are only for newer models like Pixel Watch 2 and 3.
The final update is a system update (build BW1A.251005.003.W1), running on Wear OS 5.1 based on Android 15.
App updates will continue for the original Pixel Watch
The original Pixel Watch launched in October 2022 with Wear OS 3.5 on Android 11 and got steady updates up to this October's release.
While major system upgrades stop here, Google will keep sending app updates through the Play Store so your watch won't feel totally left behind.
How to install the update on your watch
To install, tap the system update screen a few times—yep, it works!
Switching off Bluetooth and using Wi-Fi can speed things up too.
If you prefer doing things yourself, Google's OTA images are still available during the official support period.