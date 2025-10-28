Fitbit's AI health coach now available for Premium subscribers
Fitbit is rolling out its Gemini-powered AI health coach for Premium subscribers in the US as a public preview starting tomorrow.
This smart "Coach" gives you personalized tips on workouts, sleep, and overall wellness, building custom plans that adapt based on your feedback.
It will be available for Android starting tomorrow, with iOS support coming later this year.
Fitbit app gets a makeover with 4 main tabs
Fitbit also revamped its app with four easy-to-navigate tabs: Today (your main dashboard), Fitness (workouts and stats), Sleep (patterns and suggestions), and Health (vital signs like heart rate).
To try out the AI Coach, you'll need a Fitbit Premium subscription and a compatible device.
The feature was first announced back in August 2025 as part of Fitbit's push for more personalized health tools.