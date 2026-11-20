Google's 3D emojis need Android 17 or newer, 6GB RAM
Google's latest 3D emojis are here, bringing more texture and depth than the old flat ones.
But there's a catch: your phone needs Android 17 or newer, at least 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (with 10GB free), and a device from a supported manufacturer receiving system or Google Play services updates to use them.
Google's emojis exclude Samsung and WhatsApp
These new emojis are bitmap-based, so they might look a bit pixelated if you zoom in too much.
The update isn't for everyone: Samsung phones and apps like WhatsApp that use their own fonts won't get it.
If you have a recent Pixel, though, the update should already be rolling out automatically when you're on Wi-Fi and charging.