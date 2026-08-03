Google's AI fixes 1,072 Chrome security issues in 60 days
Technology
Google pulled off a big win by using AI to fix 1,072 security issues in Chrome in only 60 days. That's more than the last 23 update cycles combined!
With Chrome holding 73% of the global browser market share, these upgrades help keep billions safer online.
Google AI triage accelerates Chrome fixes
Google's new AI-powered triage system speeds up bug fixes by sorting reports, reproducing problems virtually, and handing tasks to developers, saving hundreds of hours each month.
The AI even uncovered some old vulnerabilities that had been hiding for years.
Plus, Google plans to roll out major Chrome updates every two weeks and security patches two times a week so users stay protected without much hassle.