Google's AI mode adds flight tracking and hotel planning tools
Technology
Google just made trip planning easier with new AI Mode features.
Now, you can search flights from more than 300 airlines and travel sites, set up email alerts to track flight prices, and see a list of options by entering your destination and dates.
These tools are available for flight price tracking in more than 180 countries and territories, so you can plan getaways almost anywhere.
Hotel prices in points or miles
You can also check hotel prices in loyalty points or miles from programs like Alaska Airlines, Hilton, and American Airlines (with more partners on the way).
Hotel picks come with reviews and comparison tools to help you decide.
In the US booking is even simpler: just use Google Pay for fast, secure checkout on big platforms like Booking.com, Hilton, or Expedia.