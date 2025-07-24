Google's AI mode in Search hits 100 million monthly users Technology Jul 24, 2025

Google's AI Mode in Search now has over 100 million monthly users in the US and India, according to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Launched this year for tougher search questions, it's quickly become a go-to for people wanting smarter, more precise answers.

Pichai explained that while AI Mode is built for info-heavy searches, Gemini is there if you want a more chatty, conversational experience.

Fun fact: Google's AI Overviews feature has already reached two billion users worldwide!