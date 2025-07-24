Google's AI mode in Search hits 100 million monthly users
Google's AI Mode in Search now has over 100 million monthly users in the US and India, according to CEO Sundar Pichai.
Launched this year for tougher search questions, it's quickly become a go-to for people wanting smarter, more precise answers.
Pichai explained that while AI Mode is built for info-heavy searches, Gemini is there if you want a more chatty, conversational experience.
Fun fact: Google's AI Overviews feature has already reached two billion users worldwide!
Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search coming to AI mode
Google isn't stopping there—AI Mode is getting upgrades like Gemini 2.5 Pro (which can tackle math, logic, and coding questions) and Deep Search for those super-specific queries regular search can't handle.
It's all about making search feel more personal and helpful as you dig for answers online.