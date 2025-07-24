Next Article
Google's AI news summaries are killing traffic to publishers: Study
A new study shows Google's AI-generated summaries on search pages are making people way less likely to click through to news websites—traffic drops by nearly 80% when these summaries appear at the top.
Since users get quick answers right from the summary, most don't bother visiting the actual sites.
Publishers say it's getting harder to fund quality journalism
Only 1% of users clicked links under AI Overviews, compared to 15% with regular results. Some publishers saw desktop clicks drop by more than half.
With fewer people visiting news sites, publishers say it's getting harder to fund quality journalism and keep their work visible online.
UK media groups are even asking regulators for help, saying Google's system keeps readers inside its own platform and hurts independent reporting.