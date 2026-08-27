Google's Android 17 adds per-app memory limits on Pixel devices
Technology
Google is making some big changes for Android apps: starting with Android 17, per-app memory limits will first be available on Pixel devices and will soon be adopted by an increasing number of manufacturers.
If an app uses too much memory, expect slowdowns or even forced shutdowns.
Google Play mandates memory efficiency, 0-tap-sign-in
From February 2027, Google Play will require apps to meet stricter standards around how they use memory and optimize their code:
apps that don't keep up could get less visibility or see reduced publishing capabilities on Google Play.
Plus, by April 2027, apps, with games currently exempt for now, must support Zero-Tap Sign-In, so switching devices keeps your logins hassle-free.